Ghana: SWAG Executives to Be Sworn in Today

21 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Induction for newly-elected executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), will be held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium at this morning at 11.am.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Affail Monney as well as patrons of SWAG.

Current president of the Association Kwabena Yeboah received massive endorsement from delegates as he maintained his position. Maurice Quansah also went unopposed as Vice President as well as Rosalind Amoh, who maintained her position as treasurer.

Charles Osei Asibey was elected as General Secretary with Thomas Boakye Agyemang being maintained as the Deputy General Secretary. Otuo Acheampong and Ohene Brenya Bampoe were elected as Executive Members.

