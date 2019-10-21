Ghana Tech University College Admits 1,426 for 2019/2020 Academic Year

The 25th matriculation ceremony of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) was held in Accra last Saturday, with 1,426 students admitted to pursue various degree and diploma programmes for the 2019-2020 academic year.

They included 1, 138 males and 288 females and 83 international students from 10 countries.

The acting president of the GTUC, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwah, advised the new students to take seriously the technological oriented tuition given them to enable them to standout in their fields of profession.

"This institution's hallmark for excellence in areas of research and teaching are engraved in the adherence to sound technological oriented tuitions which every student who passes through must exhibit in your various choice of profession" he said.

Professor Afoakwah announced that the college was one of the beneficiaries of Barclays Tertiary Scholarship fund and both the new and continuing students could take advantage of and apply for support to continue with their education.

He said successful applicants would each receive their disbursement every academic year subject to renewal based on academic performance.

The acting GTUC president explained that, the scholarship package covers academic and user facilities, hostel fees, laptop and feeding allowance, mentorship opportunities through internship among others.

Professor Afoakwah also hinted of a Memorandum of Understanding which the institution and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation had appended their signatures to, to support selected students in the area of telecommunication and engineering.

He touched briefly on the Ghana Technology Bill 2017 which has gone through cabinet and presently at Parliament for further consideration.

Professor Afoakwah assured the new entrants of continuous support by the institution to enable them unearth their hidden talents for the open market by the time they left the college.