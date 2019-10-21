Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions Campaign Plagued By Lack of Political Buy-in

21 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The Anti-sanctions crusade has been dealt a double whammy ahead of the 25 October march with many political actors outside the ruling party itself failing to identify with its spirit, however calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to self-introspect before calling on the removal of sanctions.

Recently, regional leaders threw their weight behind Mnangagwa at the 39th SADC Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Tanzania, declaring the 25th of October a solidarity day against sanctions on Zimbabwe.

While outside, support had already been earned, on the domestic front, the ruling Zanu PF party is facing a lot of resistance from the major parties and civic society ahead of its planned march this Friday.

This could work to the detriment of the political gravitas of the plot, analysts warned.

"This is going to be a huge event with a massive bearing on Zimbabwe's foreign policy. There are a lot of disclosures which might demean the relevance of the anti-sanctions mantra," political commentator, Claris Madhuku said.

"Firstly, MDC see this as a Zanu PF ploy to hide behind its shortcomings and will definitely rebuke the march. Already demonstrations against the deteriorating state of affairs by MDC and labour unions have been cancelled by the state, so this march will expose inconsistencies of the state," he added.

The main opposition party, MDC has already rubbished the idea, alleging sanctions are being used by Mnangagwa's administration as a veil to cover for its mismanagement of the economy.

Recently, MDC deputy secretary general, Job Sikhala at a Voice of America political discussion in Harare said unnecessary public expenditure and rampant corruption by Zanu PF lieutenants in government and the unrelenting corrupt tendencies by business cartels aligned to the ruling party were crippling the economy instead.

Another opposition party, United African National Council (UANC) ridiculed the anti-sanction campaign saying it was a no-brainer.

"This is a no-event to the international world. The issue of marching in Harare I don't think will make any difference because they have made their position clear, they have put up conditions which to some extent are not that hard to adhere to so that they can remove the sanctions but we are our own down players because of not upholding issues of respecting the rule of law," UANC secretary general, Alphios Mapuranga said.

On the flip-side, Madhuku says Zanu PF will leverage on parties in the POLAD set up who are desperate for political relevance and will use this platform effectively.

"There are those parties that some would say are sponsored or compromised that make up the POLAD. These will be eager to give support to Mnangagwa maybe to some extent complicating the whole matrix," added Madhuku.

The Western powers, Britain, EU and the US slapped Zimbabwe with sanctions since the turn of the millennium following a violent land reform exercise and gross human rights abuses by former President Robert Mugabe's regime.

However, following the fall of Mugabe in November of 2017, Mnangagwa had a glorious chance to turn around the tainted human rights record of his predecessor but has made little strides.

A disputed election in 2018, the post-election killing of civilians by soldiers in Harare CBD, the military brutality observed after the shutdown in January 2019 and the recent alleged state abductions have all piled up against Mnangagwa on the global stage.

But for Zimbabwe, the sanctions have had their fair share of detriment on the economy, with local businesses and financial institutions failing to enjoy certain privileges of unlocking capital at global monetary markets.

In 2017 for instance, Zimbabwe's biggest bank by asset value, CBZ was hit with an astounding US$ 3.8 billion fine by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control for acting as an intermediary for a local financial institution, ZB Bank, then under US sanctions list.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.