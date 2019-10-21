Ghana: Greater Accra NPP Relishes Election 2020

Constituency chairmen of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region have held a two-day retreat to canvass more votes at their various constituencies for 2020 elections.

The retreat, held at Tutu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, had the theme; "Safeguarding our electoral fortunes for election 2020, the role of constituency chairpersons."

It assessed the performances of the party at the constituency level in the 2016 elections, among others.

The NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, David Otoo Agorhom, explained that the event was significant because of its impact on the constituencies.

Mr Agorhom said it also presented an opportunity for the chairmen to discuss some of the challenges facing the NPP and how to address them.

The regional chairman said another critical issue of the retreat was the sensitisation of the electorate at the various constituencies towards the upcoming referendum and district level elections.

Mr Charles Boateng, Tema Central Constituency Chairman of the NPP said that the retreat would also focus on how to maintain the NPP constituencies and also win other constituencies outside the region in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Boateng said a draft strategy framework would be presented to the regional executives for their inputs which would then be adopted at the national level for implementation.

Mr Fuseini Issah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North assured of Parliament's support for the referendum.

He assured that since both NPP and the National Democratic Congress ( NDC), the two dominating parties in parliament adopted the policy in their manifesto, its acceptance would not be a problem at the polls.

Other MPs who graced the occasion were Mr Kofi Brako, Tema Central; Dr Okoe Boye, Ledzorkuku; Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West and Mr Moses Anim, Trobu.