Ghana: Reverse the Abysmal Bece, WASSCE Results in N/R - Dr Awal Charges Teachers, Parents

Tamale — The Business Development Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has called for a consultative meeting of various stakeholders in the education sector to help find lasting solution to abysmal academic performance of students in the north.

He said it was regrettable that the results of both Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) students in the five northern regions continue to declined.

Dr Awal made this call at the launch of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale on Saturday.

He lamented that for the past ten years results of students at both BECE and WASSCE are not encouraging and that something urgent ought to be done to address the problem.

Dr Awal has therefore called on educationists, politician and parents to dialogue in order to map out strategies to improve academic performance of the students in the area.

He blamed the terrible academic performance partly on parents, students and teachers.

The minister noted with great concerned that some students were not disciplined and indulged in alcohol and unlawful behaviours which was affecting their education negatively.

He also attributed the problem to lack of commitment and dedication on the part of some teachers and therefore entreated the teachers to redouble and dedicate themselves to their duties.

Dr Awal who is also an old student of the GHANASCO further challenged on parent to be alive to their responsibilities by paying special attention to their children education.

He said it was imperative for all to monitor their wards performance and also make it a point to visit them in the schools.

Dr Awal said human resource is the most important tool for development and it was therefore important to equip the students needed knowledge to be up to the challenges ahead of them.

The minister therefore advise the people of the area to take full advantage of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy to educate their children.

Dr Awal added that the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was working to provide quality and affordable education to all irrespective of one's economic status.

He announced plans to sponsor girls in the school to offer science courses at the tertiary level.

Dr Awal pledged to address the perennial acute water problem in the school.

Mr Alhassan Andani, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank on his part admonished the students to take the studies serious.

He also challenged politicians in the area to team up to promote the development of the area.

Mr Andani who is chief of Pishigu stressed on the importance of technology stressing that technology is driving force of globalisation.

Hajia Amina Maidale MushahHeadmistress of the GHANASCO commended the Business Development Minister, Dr Awal for his personal zeal and support to the school.

She said Dr Awal's support to the school was enormous and urged other old student of the school to emulate the shining example of the minister.