Ghana: Powerlifting Fed Needs Support ... Ahead of Next Month's Dubai Games

President of the Ghana Powerlifting Federation (GPF), Godwill Joseph Agyeman, has appealed to corporate Ghana for sponsorship ahead of the forthcoming World Championship Games in Dubai.

The GPF is eager to pick a couple of medals at the five-day Dubai Games slated to begin from November 18, but lack of funds could scupper the dream.

"We are severely confronted with some serious financial challenges that put spokes in our way with regard to participating in international competitions.

"This is why we're appealing to corporate bodies to help us compete in the Dubai Games where we are immensely certain to win medals for Ghana," Mr Agyeman told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The GPF last month clinched four gold medals at the 8th Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2019, held in Canada.

Juliana Arkoh, who struck that golden feat, is all-too determined to add to her staggering pedigree in Dubai.

"It's been very tight for the Federation and we can only hope for the best as regards the trip," she said, as she re-echoed the passionate request by her boss.

Powerlifting is one of the fastest growing sports in Ghana.

Last year, Eben Nii Amraah won gold at the Africa Powerlifiting Championship held in Morocco.

"Indeed, the sport has the potential of advertising Ghana more prominently on the world map if the Federation gets all the requisite support," Mr Agyeman added.

He said as a result of the pecuniary challenges, the Federation was unable to buy enough food supplements "that goes a long way to shape up the athletes ahead of competitions."

"We're also faced with pertinent issues like flight tickets, hotel accommodation and internal transportation whenever we travel for competitions."

Heartily, the GPF boss noted that the Federation was not overawed by the situation confronting it, but would work its fingers to the bone to ensure that "powerlifting becomes a very big discipline in the country."