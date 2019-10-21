Ghana: 45 Nusery, KG Teachers Schooled On New Educational Curriculum in Bolgatanga

Sumbrungu — The Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (CESRUD), a non-profit humanitarian organisation has organised refresher training programme on the new educational curriculum for selected teachers in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The two-day exercise, which benefitted 45 Kindergarten (KG) and Nursery teachers drawn from basic schools in the Bolgatanga North and West 'B' Circuits, was to equip the teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to be able to deliver quality services to the pupils.

With funding from Amsterdam Bolgatanga Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) the workshop was to further enable the teachers to fully understand the tenets of the new educational curriculum and how they could effectively implement them to improve academic work.

The Project Manager of CESRUD, Mr Johnson Agolma, who spoke on behalf ofthe Executive Director of CESRUD, Mr Rex Asanga , explained that improving upon quality education has always been the desire of the organisation since its establishment.

He said as part of the funding for the project, hexagonal tables, children's chairs, teachers' tables and some teaching and learning materials had been procured and distributed to some deprived KG and Nursery schools in the area.

According to him, the foundation of education was at the basic level especially the Kindergarten, therefore there was the need for government to put the necessary infrastructure in place to improve upon it.

The project Manager expressed optimism that the training would contribute to refreshing the teachers on the new curriculum they received some few months ago and contribute positively to improve academic standards..

The Bolgatanga Municipal Training Officer of the Ghana Education Service,Ms Beatrice Atule, explained that the new standard based curriculum needed supplementary trainings like the current training organised by the NGO to enable the teachers to better appreciate the initiative and work effectively.

One of the trainers, Ms Georgina Anafo, who took the teachers through the content of the new curriculum, schooled them how to apply the terminologies of the new curriculum including lesson notes preparations.

The beneficiary teachers appeal to government to provide the necessary infrastructure including classrooms and other learning centers to enable the schools fully implement the curriculum to secure a better future for the children.

CESRUD, registered in 1998 and operating at Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality had over the years, contributed to improving basic education in the area including the collaboration with other Non Governmental Organizations such Friends of African Village Libraries (FAVL) to establish community libraries at Sumbrungu, Sherigu and Gowrie-Kunkua in the Bongo District.

Aside partnering Biblionef and Lions Club International, the two NGOs to restock the libraries and create mini-libraries in all the basic schools in the two circuits to encourage reading, the NGO has empowered more than 80 rural women groups with skills and knowledge to venture into income generating activities to improve upon their livelihoods.