Southern Africa: Stop Anti-Sanctions Charade, Mobilize Drugs for Zimbabwe, SADC Told

21 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Opposition MDC Secretary General Charlton Hwende has chided the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) for its stance on sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe saying the bloc should rather donate drugs or maize to improve the lives of impoverished Zimbabweans.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende who is also the legislator for Kuwadzana East accused SADC of remaining mum when Africans were being butchered in xenophobic attacks that hit South Africa early this year.

"SADC did not utter a word when ordinary Africans where being burnt alive in SA during xenophobia attacks. Why is SADC not mobilizing member States to donate medicine for our Hospitals, maize , or even electricity on credit so that the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans can be saved," said Hwende.

SADC has set aside the 25th of October as the day to jointly call for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and to date, most member states have separately spoken against the embargo in their individual capacity.

The European Union, United Kingdom and United States of America have insisted that sanctions are targeted at certain individuals within the ruling government.

Zimbabweans on the other hand have accused the ruling Zanu PF of hiding behind sanctions insisting that the biggest problems in the country is corruption.

