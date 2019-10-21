Nigeria: Road Carnage - Govt to Review Special Marshals' Guidelines - Boboye

The Federal Government has announced plans to review the guidelines of the Special Marshals, an arm of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, with a view to strengthening the operation of group in order to reduce carnage on the roads.

Corps Marshall and Chief Executive of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this at the FCT 2019 Special Marshals' Sectoral Workshop held weekend in Abuja, said the review will also strengthen the group for improved contribution to national development.

Dr. Boboye charged the Special Marshals to key into global expectations for drastic reduction in the rate of crash and fatalities as it affects the country.

Represented by the Deputy Corps Marshall, DCM, in charge of Special Duties and External Relations, Julius Asom, at Workshop with theme "The FRSC Special Marshals: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow", Oyeyemi urged professionals among them to utilize their competences in the service of the Corps.

"Let me, at this juncture; inform you that management is currently reviewing the Special Marshals' Guidelines, 2013 with a view to strengthening the group for improved contribution to national development", he said.

Dr. Oyeyemi recalled that, "IT should be noted that the Special Marshals initiative was borne primarily to involve individual citizens who have residual passion for humanity, willing and ready to sacrifice their personal comfort and resources to ensure that fellow citizens enjoy life more abundance.

"This thus makes the members significant in national development. IT is gratifying to note that members of the Special Marshals have over the last 31 years of the FRSC's existence been up and doing in carrying out Their statutory responsibilities.

"Members of the Special Marshals must continue to make their presence felt the more, particularly in public education and enlightenment.

"You must sponsor activities of Road Safety Clubs and organize essay competitions among youths in Institutions of learning. You must continually exploit avenues to assist in increasing the presence of the Corps presence and essence throughout the country.

"You will agree with me that with the nation's road network of 204,000km, the FRSC has 65 459 formations which include the National Headquarters; 12 Zonal Commands, 37 Sector' Commands, 216 Unit Commands, 47 Outposts, 7 Corridor Commands, 42 Zebras (Ambulance points), 27 Roadside Clinics, 8 Number Plate station, 60 Driver Licence Centre's (DLC) and 2 Training Institutions.

"It is humanly impossible for only Regular Marshals to adequately cover the nook and crannies of the country, however, with commitment and dedication, together, we can make significant impact.

"You must, therefore, consistence demonstrate your commitment in carrying out your responsibilities in The most commendable way possible.

"Furthermore, I enjoin you to take a holistic look at the last 31 years of The Corps as well as the current status and the next decade in the life of the organization.

"This becomes compelling in view of the need to meet the global expectations for drastic reduction in the rate of crash and fatalities and the efforts to bring Nigeria to where road traffic crashes would not lead to crashes.

"It is also my hope that members of the Special Marshals would key into the new vision of the FRSC by contributing to the success of the Federal Government's Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business.

"In the same vein, management is committed to the capacity development of members of the Corps and maximization of the professional competences of members of the Special Marshals with a view to enhancing service delivery and productivity of the personnel.

"To this end, professionals among you are hereby called upon to utilize their competences in the service of the Corps.

"Furthermore, while the Corps will continue to ensure adequate insurance coverage for members of Special Marshals to guarantee their care in the event of an accident while on duty, every member should endeavour to take proper care of their health; be safety conscious and avoid any thing capable of undermining the integrity of the Corps, as management will not hesitate to apply relevant disciplinary codes on anyone found wanting."