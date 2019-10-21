Nigeria: Kogi Assembly Confirms Onoja As Yahaya Bello's Deputy

21 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Kogi State House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed Chief David Onoja, as the Deputy Governor of the state.

This decision followed the impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba last week by the House.

Onoja, who was the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, was confirmed at exactly 8:27 am.

When he appeared before the 25 lawmakers, he was asked to take a bow and go.

The Speaker of the House, Prince Mathew Kolawole, charged the new deputy governor to support the vision of Alhaji Yahaya Bello towards bringing more visionary development in the state.

Prince Kolawole directed the Clerk to convey this development to the Judiciary by swearing in Onoja as the new deputy governor.

The House, however, adjourned sitting to Tuesday 3rd December, 2019.

