Liberia: UL Alumni Officials Inducted

Induction has been held for officials of the Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL), with a clarion call on the Association to expand its network globally and apply practical funds generating strategies aimed at helping to improve its alma mater - the UL.

During the induction Friday, 18 October on the Capitol Hill campus, Keynote Speaker Mr. Thomas Doe Nah informed the Alumni and UL Administration how universities in other countries take fundraising very seriously.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General who is also an Alumnus of UL says he "never saw any class at Harvard [in the United States] that was not named after some corporation or some rich family."

According to Mr. Nah, the Alumni and the University Authorities could generate additional funding through renting of the University's facilities to people who might want to conduct meetings, for instance, or name naming buildings and classrooms after companies and collecting fees for vehicles packed on the University campuses.

"So we ourselves make our university poor," Mr. asserts, as he draws the University Administration and the Alumni's attention to simple funds generating activities that could boost the institution's revenues.

The LRA Boss indicates that if the University will rely on funds being generated by LRA, the nation's highest institution of learning will remain as it is for a long time.

He suggests that UL could name its classrooms and buildings after corporations here including telecommunication LoneStar Cell MTN and Orange GSM and get money from them.

Addressing the Alumni officials on leadership, Mr. Nah cautions the elected officials to exhibit integrity in their leadership, noting that the lack of integrity undermines the growth of an institution.

He advises the UL Alumni Association here to take advantage of emails and social media platforms in its communication strategies, and ensure that it attracts more alumni members' support for the improvement of the University.

Following his speech, Mr. Nah inducted the UL Alumni officials in persons of Mr. James S. Davis, II, president; Mr. Martin W. Pennie, vice president for administration; W. Mr. NamusaGeelor, vice president for operations; and Madam Fatu R. Tipoteh, vice president for international affairs.

The other officials inducted include Mr. Ernest B. Waylee, Secretary General; Mr. Matthew S.K. Wreh, Assistant Secretary General; Mr. Aaron Ben, Financial Secretary; Madam Cleopatra K. Taylor, Treasurer and Rev. C - Musa Sheriff, Chaplain.The program was witnessed by the University's Administration, Faculty Members and students, among others.

Making special remarks, UL Vice President for Administration Prof. WeadeKobbah - Boley says she is pleased by the Alumni president's call for an endowment fund that can also be monitored by the University Administration in the interest of accountability and transparency.

Madam Kobbah - Boley says while listening to the keynote speaker, one of the things that came to her mind was the need to open a three - way channels of communication [among] the Alumni Association, UL Administration and the Board of Trustees.According to Prof. Kobbah - Boley, the interaction will allow sharing of information that is pertinent.

Meanwhile, Prof. Kobbah - Boley discloses that last year the University dedicated a $2.4m pre - clinical dormitory for the medical school in Fendall, in response to Keynote Speaker Mr. Nah's inquiry as to what structure the University has built over the last 20 years,

Also making remarks, Associate Prof. Geegbae A. Geegbae, UL Vice President for Institutional Development and Planning calls the Alumni leadership to reactivate the University's program in which the AAUL will have people representing it in various ministries, agencies and in the private sector.

Delivering his induction speech, AAUL president Mr. James S. Davis, II indicates that his leadership wants to be innovative in attracting more alumni to join the association to implement the mission of the AAUL.

According to him, AAUL in partnership with Alumni in the Americas has planned to raise $600,000 in five years to construct a multi - purpose building with a capacity of 5,000 persons in Fendall to help generate revenues for the University.

"We will work diligently to establish AAUL Chapters in various institutions, cities and counties across Liberia. We will increase funding to the Alumni Endowment Fund. The Endowment Fund will be one major initiative to address some of the problems confronting the University," he says.