Liberia: Scapegoats?

21 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion

President George Manneh Weah has dismissed the president of the State - run University of Liberia (UL), Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, at a time the University's faculty members are striking for salaries.Her dismissal comes days after a social media post purported to be that of Rep. Acarous Gray of the Coalition of Democratic Change or CDC accused officials of the former regime of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who are still serving in the Weah's government as the hidden hands behind the series of recent demonstrations including that of the students of the Monrovia Consolidated School System or MCSS.

Following that alleged accusation, photographs of Dr. Weeks touring with former President Sirleaf circulated on social media again purported to be from Rep. Gray insinuating that the plans of the Mrs. Sirleaf's appointed officials were working. This was published hours after faculty members of the state run University had also threatened to go on a go slow if their overdue salaries were not paid.

This news also come at the time another appointed official from the Mrs. Sirleaf regime tendered in his letter of resignation from the sometime last week. Mr. Tolbert Nyenswah, now former Director-General of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), is reported to have tendered in his resignation to President Weah on October 9, 2019 and might vacate office on November 29, 2019.

It is not clear whether Mr. Nyenswah's resignation is as a result of the alleged accusation by the CDC lawmaker that these former officials of the Mrs. Sirleaf regime serving in the Weah's government are undermining his administration.Meanwhile, President Weah who is also the Visitor to the University of Liberia has appointed Dr. Julius Sawolo Nelson as the University's new president.

President Weah's decision came just a day after Dr. Weeks' plead with faculty members to return to their respective classrooms while their concerns were being addressed.

Protests for salaries have been ongoing in recent times in various government institutions, including national public health workers union and public high school teachers.

Dr. Weeks was appointed UL president nearing the end of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's last term in 2017 and was inducted in September that year as the University's 14th president.Her successor, Dr. Nelson who has worked at the University for years as Dean will face Senate confirmation hearing for the job.

In other appointments, President Weah has nominated Mr. Edwin Juah as Assistant Minister for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Ssiaka Sheriff as Assistant Minister for Research, Planning and Development at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.