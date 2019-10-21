South Africa: Bomb Scare, Power Cuts Mar SA Exams

Johannesburg — THE annual matric examinations have gotten off to a hectic start in Gauteng following load-shedding and a bomb scare at some centres.

Wednesday marked the commencement of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations with 10 162 candidates writing Computer Applications Technology Practical examination, across all the 15 districts.

Some ten centres, out of 36, were unable to write due to load-shedding.

A total of 317 learners are scheduled to re-write their exams at a later date to be announced by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

More than 1 200 matric candidates were scheduled to write Information Technology (IT) Paper 1 last Thursday.

"We hope that there will be no disruptions encountered as a result of load-shedding," the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) stated.

Meanwhile, on a separate incident, candidates were on Wednesday evacuated at Vaal Edu College following a bomb scare.

According to the department, this occurred after Grade 12 candidates had done their exams and their work saved.

"The bomb squad was called on site and the evacuation plan was implemented. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident," the department stated.

The department has taken precautionary measures in the eventuality of power cuts.

Measures to be implemented are quarantining candidates for up to two hours until the power is restored.

Those affected will be credited with equivalent additional time. Schools will have generators on stand-by. Candidates will be moved to other centres unaffected by load-shedding.

"In the event that all the above fails, candidates will be released and will write a back-up exam at a later date to be determined by DBE," read statement.