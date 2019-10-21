Nigeria: Teens Nabbed in Nigeria Anti-Crime Operation

21 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo in Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja — TWO teenagers are among ten suspects arrested for kidnapping in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The young men, aged 17 and 18, are alleged to be behind the spate of abductions mainly in the rural parts of the region.

Other suspects are aged between 20 and 35 years old.

In total, police have arrested 49 suspects during the crackdown of violent crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other individuals were arrested from armed robbery, car theft, fraud and dealing in illegal drugs.

Police recovered cars, firearms and live ammunition during the operation in recent days.

Bala Ciroma FCT Commissioner of Police, reassured residents of the law enforcer's commitment to the protection of lives and property as well as the provision of quality security service delivery.

"I wish to inform the public that the command in the last couple of weeks has made notable achievement in its crime fighting effort," he said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country of over 190 million people, is suffering a spate of violent crimes.

The biggest challenge is the terror by the Boko Haram, an Islamist sect plotting to overthrow the government.

