South Africa: World Cup Referee Triggers Anger for 'Mocking' France Red Card

21 October 2019
Radio France Internationale

South African referee Jaco Peyper has sparked anger after posing for a photo with Wales fans in which he appears to mimic the elbow that led to Sebastien Vahaamahina's red card on the way to France's 20-19 quarter-final capitulation at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The South African official dismissed the hulking lock in Oita on Sunday after video replays showed him smashing his elbow into the face of Welsh flanker Aaron Wainwright early in the second half with France leading by nine points.

Vahaamahina's rush of blood changed the course of the game and Wales hit back to win 20-19 and book their place in the last four, where they will face South Africa.

EM Rugby Referee

Les valeurs du sport, le respect, tout ça...#JacoPeyper #WALvsFRA #GALFRA #WorldCupRugby2019 #CoupeDuMondeDeRugby2019 #Japon pic.twitter.com/DLrFsUASgw

La France m'a tuer (@LaFrancematuer) October 21, 2019

Vahaamahina distraught after match

Fighting back tears, the lock told his team mates in the changing room: "I think I completely lost my head. Frankly it's indefensible."

But France fans reacted with astonishment after Peyper was seen smiling for the camera alongside beer-drinking Wales fans with his right elbow raised to the chin of one of them, seeming to poke fun at the sickening incident on Sunday night.

There were howls of protests from Twitter users slamming Peyper's judgement, with several calling it "shameful", "disturbing" or "stupid" - and calling for the 39-year-old to be stood down for the rest of the World Cup or even sanctioned.

Spotlight on referees

Earlier in the World Cup, New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe courted controversy after footage emerged of him offering a "low-five" hand slap during a pool game between Australia and Fiji.

After a try by full-back Kini Murimurivalu to extend Fiji's lead over the Wallabies to 21-12, O'Keeffe extended his right arm and the Fijian duly obliged.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.