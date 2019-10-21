Nigeria: Headies Award 2019 - Nominees and Winners

Full Nominees & Categories List HERE.
Artiste Of The Year
Winner: Burna Boy
Nominees:
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Tiwa Savage
Falz
Song Of The Year
Winner: 'Ye' - Burna Boy
Nominees:
'Ye' - Burna Boy
'Dumebi' - Rema
'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD
'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
'Case' - Teni
'Leg work' - Zlatan
'Baby' - Joeboy
'Jealous' - Fireboy DML
Next Rated
Winner: Rema
Nominees:
Rema
Joeboy
Fireboy DML
Victor AD
Lyta Zlatan
Producer Of The Year
Winner: Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid
Nominees:
Phantom - 'Ye' by Burna Boy
Ozedikus - 'Dumebi' by Rema
Spellz - 'Askamaya' by Teni
Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid
Kel-P Vibes - 'Killing Dem' by Burna Boy ft Zlatan
Album Of The Year
Winner: 'Moral Instruction' - Falz
Nominees:
'About 30' - Adekunle Gold
'Outside' - Burna Boy
'Moral Instruction' - Falz
'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel
Hip Hop World Revelation
Winner: Mayorkun
Nominees:
Odunsi
Mayorkun
Wurld
Humblesmith
Best Music Video
Winner: 'Dangote' (Burna Boy) - Clarence Peters
Nominees:
'Dangote' (Burna Boy) - Clarence Peters
'Available' (Patoranking) - Clarence Peters
'Ire' (Adekunle Gold) - Aje Films
'Talk' (Falz) - Prodigeezy
'Jaiye' (Ladipoe) - 88 Factor
Headies' Viewer's Choice
Winner: Teni
Nominees:
Mr Eazi
Burna Boy
Teni
Fireboy
DML
Rema
Joe Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Best R&B/Pop Album
Winner: 'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun
Nominees:
'rare.' - Odunsi (The Engine)
'Outside' - Burna Boy
'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel
'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun
'About 30' - Adekunle Gold
Best Pop Single
Winner: 'Case' - Teni
Nominees:
'Ye' - Burna Boy
'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD
'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
'Case' - Teni
'Jealous' - Fireboy DML
'Baby' - Joeboy
Best R&B Single
Winner: 'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown
Nominees:
'Tipsy' - Odunsi ft. RAYE
'Serenade' - Funbi
'Uyo Meyo' - Teni
'Wishes and Butterflies' - Wurld
'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown
Best Performer
Winners: Yemi Alade
Nominees:
Falz
Tiwa Savage
Brymo
Yemi Alade
Adekunle Gold
Best Collabo
Winner: 'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
Nominees:
'Like' - Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee
'One Ticket' Kiss Daniel ft. Davido
'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
'Amaka' - 2baba Ft. Peruzzi
Lyricist On The Roll
Winner: AQ - 'Crown'
Nominees:
YCEE - 'Balance'
Boogey - 'Implode'
Paybac - 'Implode'
Ghost - 'Crown'
Tec - 'Crown'
AQ - 'Crown'
Best Rap Album
Winner: 'Moral Instruction' - Falz
Nominees:
'Moral Instruction' - Falz
'Crown' - AQ and Loose Kaynon
'A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl' - M.I Abaga
'Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)' - Show Dem Camp
Best 'Alternative' Song
Winner: 'Finding Efe' - Johnny Drille
Nominees:
'Cash' - Lady Donli
'Mr Rebel' - Tems
'Finding Efe' - Johnny Drille
'Heya' - Brymo
'Ire' - Adekunle Gold
Best Rap Single
Winner: 'Talk' - Falz
Nominees:
'Talk' - Falz
'We Don't Do That Over Here' - Hotyce
'40ft Container' - Illbliss ft. Olamide
'Sacrifice' - Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini
'Gang Gang' - AQ and Loose Kaynon
Best Recording Of The Year
Winner: Uyo Meyo - Teni
Nominees:
Adekunle Gold - Ire
Heal D World - Patoranking
Olanrewaju - Brymo
Uyo Meyo - Teni
Ye - Burna Boy
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Winner: Chinko Ekun - 'Able God'
Nominees:
Erigga - 'Motivation'
Chinko Ekun - 'Able God'
Zlatan - 'Leg Work'
Barry Jhay - 'Aiye'
Lyta - 'Time'
Best Vocal Performance(Male)
Winner: Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'
Nominees:
Tay Iwar - 'Utero'
Johnny Drille - 'Finding Efe'
Nonso Bassey - '411'
Funbi - 'Serenade'
Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'
Best Vocal Performer (Female)
Winner: Teni - 'Uyo Meyo'
Nominees:
GoodGirl LA - 'Bless me'
Waje - 'Udue'
Teni - 'Uyo Meyo'
Tems - 'Mr Rebel'
Falana - 'Repeat'
Rookie Of The Year
Winner: Barry Jhay
Nominees:
Crayon
Buju
Barry Jhay
Oxlade