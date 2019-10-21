Nigeria: Headies Award 2019 - Nominees and Winners

19 October 2019
By Rasheed Sobowale

Artiste Of The Year

Winner: Burna Boy

Nominees:

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Tiwa Savage

Falz

Song Of The Year

Winner: 'Ye' - Burna Boy

Nominees:

'Ye' - Burna Boy

'Dumebi' - Rema

'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD

'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

'Case' - Teni

'Leg work' - Zlatan

'Baby' - Joeboy

'Jealous' - Fireboy DML

Next Rated

Winner: Rema

Nominees:

Rema

Joeboy

Fireboy DML

Victor AD

Lyta Zlatan

Producer Of The Year

Winner: Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

Nominees:

Phantom - 'Ye' by Burna Boy

Ozedikus - 'Dumebi' by Rema

Spellz - 'Askamaya' by Teni

Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

Kel-P Vibes - 'Killing Dem' by Burna Boy ft Zlatan

Album Of The Year

Winner: 'Moral Instruction' - Falz

Nominees:

'About 30' - Adekunle Gold

'Outside' - Burna Boy

'Moral Instruction' - Falz

'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel

Hip Hop World Revelation

Winner: Mayorkun

Nominees:

Odunsi

Mayorkun

Wurld

Humblesmith

Best Music Video

Winner: 'Dangote' (Burna Boy) - Clarence Peters

Nominees:

'Dangote' (Burna Boy) - Clarence Peters

'Available' (Patoranking) - Clarence Peters

'Ire' (Adekunle Gold) - Aje Films

'Talk' (Falz) - Prodigeezy

'Jaiye' (Ladipoe) - 88 Factor

Headies' Viewer's Choice

Winner: Teni

Nominees:

Mr Eazi

Burna Boy

Teni

Fireboy

DML

Rema

Joe Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Best R&B/Pop Album

Winner: 'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun

Nominees:

'rare.' - Odunsi (The Engine)

'Outside' - Burna Boy

'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel

'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun

'About 30' - Adekunle Gold

Best Pop Single

Winner: 'Case' - Teni

Nominees:

'Ye' - Burna Boy

'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD

'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

'Case' - Teni

'Jealous' - Fireboy DML

'Baby' - Joeboy

Best R&B Single

Winner: 'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

Nominees:

'Tipsy' - Odunsi ft. RAYE

'Serenade' - Funbi

'Uyo Meyo' - Teni

'Wishes and Butterflies' - Wurld

'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

Best Performer

Winners: Yemi Alade

Nominees:

Falz

Tiwa Savage

Brymo

Yemi Alade

Adekunle Gold

Best Collabo

Winner: 'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

Nominees:

'Like' - Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

'One Ticket' Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

'Amaka' - 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

Lyricist On The Roll

Winner: AQ - 'Crown'

Nominees:

YCEE - 'Balance'

Boogey - 'Implode'

Paybac - 'Implode'

Ghost - 'Crown'

Tec - 'Crown'

AQ - 'Crown'

Best Rap Album

Winner: 'Moral Instruction' - Falz

Nominees:

'Moral Instruction' - Falz

'Crown' - AQ and Loose Kaynon

'A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl' - M.I Abaga

'Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)' - Show Dem Camp

Best 'Alternative' Song

Winner: 'Finding Efe' - Johnny Drille

Nominees:

'Cash' - Lady Donli

'Mr Rebel' - Tems

'Finding Efe' - Johnny Drille

'Heya' - Brymo

'Ire' - Adekunle Gold

Best Rap Single

Winner: 'Talk' - Falz

Nominees:

'Talk' - Falz

'We Don't Do That Over Here' - Hotyce

'40ft Container' - Illbliss ft. Olamide

'Sacrifice' - Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

'Gang Gang' - AQ and Loose Kaynon

Best Recording Of The Year

Winner: Uyo Meyo - Teni

Nominees:

Adekunle Gold - Ire

Heal D World - Patoranking

Olanrewaju - Brymo

Uyo Meyo - Teni

Ye - Burna Boy

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Winner: Chinko Ekun - 'Able God'

Nominees:

Erigga - 'Motivation'

Chinko Ekun - 'Able God'

Zlatan - 'Leg Work'

Barry Jhay - 'Aiye'

Lyta - 'Time'

Best Vocal Performance(Male)

Winner: Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'

Nominees:

Tay Iwar - 'Utero'

Johnny Drille - 'Finding Efe'

Nonso Bassey - '411'

Funbi - 'Serenade'

Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'

Best Vocal Performer (Female)

Winner: Teni - 'Uyo Meyo'

Nominees:

GoodGirl LA - 'Bless me'

Waje - 'Udue'

Teni - 'Uyo Meyo'

Tems - 'Mr Rebel'

Falana - 'Repeat'

Rookie Of The Year

Winner: Barry Jhay

Nominees:

Crayon

Buju

Barry Jhay

Oxlade

