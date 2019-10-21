South Africa: High Level Task Team Makes Breakthrough in the Murder of a Councillor

press release

The Management of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, led by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrest on Friday, 18 October 2019 of two suspects responsible for the alleged murder of a Ward Councillor, Thabang Maupa in Tubatse outside Burgersfort during 2018.

The deceased was shot and killed on 26 November 2018 at around 19h30 in front of his business premises, along the R37 road at Ribacross in Tubatse policing area. Since his brutal killing, members of the Provincial Task and Tracking Teams that were assembled to hunt down the killers, have been hard at work, investigating this case.

Their efforts paid off when the two suspects were nabbed at gaMaroga village outside Burgersfort.

"This breakthrough should send a strong message that the police will at all times be determined and unrelenting when tracking down any criminal", concluded General Ledwaba.

The motive for the killing is still being investigated.

The suspects aged 34 and 35 will appear in Praktiseer Magistrate's Court outside Burgersfort on Monday 21 October 2019, facing a charge of Murder.