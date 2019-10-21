South Africa: High Level Task Team Makes Breakthrough in the Murder of a Councillor

20 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Management of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, led by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrest on Friday, 18 October 2019 of two suspects responsible for the alleged murder of a Ward Councillor, Thabang Maupa in Tubatse outside Burgersfort during 2018.

The deceased was shot and killed on 26 November 2018 at around 19h30 in front of his business premises, along the R37 road at Ribacross in Tubatse policing area. Since his brutal killing, members of the Provincial Task and Tracking Teams that were assembled to hunt down the killers, have been hard at work, investigating this case.

Their efforts paid off when the two suspects were nabbed at gaMaroga village outside Burgersfort.

"This breakthrough should send a strong message that the police will at all times be determined and unrelenting when tracking down any criminal", concluded General Ledwaba.

The motive for the killing is still being investigated.

The suspects aged 34 and 35 will appear in Praktiseer Magistrate's Court outside Burgersfort on Monday 21 October 2019, facing a charge of Murder.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.