Tunisia: Kasserine - Killed Terrorist Involved in Several Attacks (Interior)

Tunis/Tunisia — The terrorist shot dead on Sunday afternoon on Mount "Essif" (Kasserine) is an Algerian national called Mourad Ben Hammadi Chayeb, commonly known as "Ouf Abu Mouhajer," said the Interior Ministry in a press release.

He has been involved in several terrorist attacks in Tunisia since 2013, notably those targeting the military and security units near the heights of Kef, Jendouba and Kasserine, the same source added.

The terrorist was killed during a proactive operation carried out by the army and national guard forces on Mount "Essif" in the delegation of Foussana (Kasserine), spokesperson for the Judicial Counter Terrorism Division Sofiene Sliti told TAP.

Mourad Ben Hammadi Chayeb, born on November 15, 1983, is the brother of Algerian terrorist "Lokman Abu Sakhr" (killed in 2015) and member of the terrorist group "Katibat Okba Ibn Nafaa" (al-Qaeda section in the Islamic Maghreb), holed up in the mountains of Kasserine.

This dangerous terrorist, who is subject of many arrest warrants, was armed with an FN FAL weapon when he was shot.

Reinforcements were sent to the region in search of another terrorist wounded in the operation, security sources affirmed to TAP correspondent in the region.