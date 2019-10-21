Tunisia: Kasserine - Killed Terrorist Involved in Several Attacks (Interior)

21 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The terrorist shot dead on Sunday afternoon on Mount "Essif" (Kasserine) is an Algerian national called Mourad Ben Hammadi Chayeb, commonly known as "Ouf Abu Mouhajer," said the Interior Ministry in a press release.

He has been involved in several terrorist attacks in Tunisia since 2013, notably those targeting the military and security units near the heights of Kef, Jendouba and Kasserine, the same source added.

The terrorist was killed during a proactive operation carried out by the army and national guard forces on Mount "Essif" in the delegation of Foussana (Kasserine), spokesperson for the Judicial Counter Terrorism Division Sofiene Sliti told TAP.

Mourad Ben Hammadi Chayeb, born on November 15, 1983, is the brother of Algerian terrorist "Lokman Abu Sakhr" (killed in 2015) and member of the terrorist group "Katibat Okba Ibn Nafaa" (al-Qaeda section in the Islamic Maghreb), holed up in the mountains of Kasserine.

This dangerous terrorist, who is subject of many arrest warrants, was armed with an FN FAL weapon when he was shot.

Reinforcements were sent to the region in search of another terrorist wounded in the operation, security sources affirmed to TAP correspondent in the region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Legal Affairs
North Africa
Algeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.