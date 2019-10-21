South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele Addresses International Law Enforcement Intellectual Property Crime Conference Opening Ceremony, 22 Oct

press release

Senior law enforcement officials, security and industry experts from around the world will gather in Cape Town, South Africa, at the 13th International Law Enforcement Intellectual Property (IP) Crime Conference taking place at the Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 22 and 23 October 2019.

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, MP will give the keynote address during the opening ceremony which will start at 9h00. The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya and the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, will also be in attendance.

High on the agenda will be issues that include transnational organized crime in trafficking in illicit goods, effective enforcement strategies, cybercrime, and the use of technology to fight IP crime, as well as operational case studies and industry perspectives.

Bringing together almost 500 delegates from more than 80 countries under the theme of Fighting IP Crime through Innovation and Cooperation, the two-day (22 and 23 October 2019) conference will be co-hosted by INTERPOL and the South African Police Service, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, in partnership with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC).

This international event brings together police, customs, regulatory agencies and private sector IP crime investigators to share and develop best practices to combat counterfeiting and piracy crimes.

The opening ceremony will take place on the morning of 22 October and is open to the media who should arrive at 08:30 for 09:00.

A press conference during which media will be able to pose questions will be held immediately after the opening ceremony.

While the remainder of the conference will be closed to the media, there will be opportunities for interviews with specialist officers and representatives of other organizations.

Journalists who are not already registered, wishing to attend the event, should contact Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase via this email: NkwalasePS1@saps.gov.za for accreditation.

Media registration and collection of press badges will take place on Monday, 21 October 2019 from 08:00 to 16:00 at the venue for those who have responded for accreditation.

Issued by: South African Police Service