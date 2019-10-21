Zimbabwe: 61 Percent Pupils Turned Away From Public Schools for Nonpayment of Fees

20 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

At least 61% of children attending public schools were this year turned away from attending classes for failure by their parents or guardians to pay school fees.

The move is contrary to the government's policy and country's Constitution that guarantees that education for every child should be a right.

In its latest update, the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC), said the proportion of children turned away for nonpayment payment of school fees remained high at 61%.

"The proportion of children turned away for nonpayment payment of school fees remained high at 61%," it said.

As part of its recommendations to the government ZimVAC added: "There is need to enforce implementation and enhance monitoring of existing policies within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education which promotes universal access to education.

"Though the government has made a pronouncement that no children should be turned away from school, the proportion of school children being turned away for nonpayment of school fees remains high."

However, most government schools are turning away pupils for nonpayment of fees as they claim the government is not supporting through the provision of study material and other requirements.

Meanwhile, according to ZimVAC, Matabeleland North province had the highest number of children at 25% of school going age who were not attending attending school. Masvingo province had the highest number of children attending school at 88.5%.

"The proportion of school going children of the 7-13 age group was higher than the age group of 14-17 years. Of the proportion of children not in school, males constituted 55% and females 45%. Some of the children aged 13-17 years were out of school due to pregnancy or marriage (8%) and lack of interest (8%)," ZimVAC said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Education
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.