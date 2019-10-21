South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Arrest of Officials On Vehicle Related Fraud

press release

More than 30 officials suspected of fraudulently issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates are set to appear in court on Monday after spending the weekend in custody.

The suspects, who include a mother and son as well as a husband and wife were arrested in an October transport month crackdown on fraud and corruption in Limpopo.

The crackdown, called operation Corolla, resulted in 31 arrests when a joint team of Road Traffic Management Corporation, the Hawks and the Special Investigative Unit raided privately-owned vehicle testing stations in Lephalale, Marble Hall and Polokwane.

It is expected that the suspects will seek to be released on bail when they appear in court in the three towns tomorrow.

They are facing serious allegations that they issued roadworthy vehicles to scores of vehicles that they never physically examined. It is also that they used the identity particularly of unsuspecting individuals to create an impression that they delivered vehicles for testing.

Charges of defeating the ends of justice are to be added to those who were arrested in Marble Hall. This comes after some of them were caught red-handed while burning and shredding documents that are required for the investigations.

The investigation is continuing and it is expected that more suspects will be arrested.

Anyone with information on fraud and corruption in vehicle testing stations is asked to contact the national traffic anti-corruption unit on 08600 400 800.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation