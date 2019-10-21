South Africa: Top Professionals Returning to Leopard Creek

21 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The magnificent Leopard Creek Country Club will once again welcome the finest professionals from the Sunshine Tour and European Tour for the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship from November 28 to December 1, 2019.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship, co-sanctioned by both the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, will make for a thrilling finale to the South African golf year as it follows the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player as the final tournament played on South African fairways in 2019.

And the prestigious tournament also tees off the European Tour's new 2020 season.

Since 2000 the Alfred Dunhill Championship has occupied a premier place in world golf with a list of past champions including Major winners and former world number ones in Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Charl Schwartzel and Ernie Els.

Schwartzel holds the record for the most Alfred Dunhill Championship titles of four, while fellow South African Branden Grace remains the only player to have won both the Alfred Dunhill Championship and its partner tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

American David Lipsky won the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship by two strokes on his debut in the tournament, thereby claiming his second European Tour title.

This year the Alfred Dunhill Championship will also be following the lead of the Open Championship in radically reducing single-use plastic at the tournament.

A new partnership with Bluewater, Refill Co and Consol, the first of its kind on the Sunshine Tour, will encourage fans and golfers to purchase Alfred Dunhill Championship-branded glass bottles at the course, or bring their own reusable bottles, which they can refill free of charge at various points on the course.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.