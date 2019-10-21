South Africa: Top Professionals Returning to Leopard Creek

Cape Town — The magnificent Leopard Creek Country Club will once again welcome the finest professionals from the Sunshine Tour and European Tour for the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship from November 28 to December 1, 2019.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship, co-sanctioned by both the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, will make for a thrilling finale to the South African golf year as it follows the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player as the final tournament played on South African fairways in 2019.

And the prestigious tournament also tees off the European Tour's new 2020 season.

Since 2000 the Alfred Dunhill Championship has occupied a premier place in world golf with a list of past champions including Major winners and former world number ones in Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Charl Schwartzel and Ernie Els.

Schwartzel holds the record for the most Alfred Dunhill Championship titles of four, while fellow South African Branden Grace remains the only player to have won both the Alfred Dunhill Championship and its partner tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

American David Lipsky won the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship by two strokes on his debut in the tournament, thereby claiming his second European Tour title.

This year the Alfred Dunhill Championship will also be following the lead of the Open Championship in radically reducing single-use plastic at the tournament.

A new partnership with Bluewater, Refill Co and Consol, the first of its kind on the Sunshine Tour, will encourage fans and golfers to purchase Alfred Dunhill Championship-branded glass bottles at the course, or bring their own reusable bottles, which they can refill free of charge at various points on the course.

Source: Sport24