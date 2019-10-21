Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Gives to Lucky Winners

LoneStar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading GSM Company gives back valuables, including cash prize to subscribers in a dual raffle draw held at the company head office in Oldest Congo Town, suburb of Monrovia.

Speaking during the opening of the draw over the weekend, LoneStar Cell MTN Ecosystem Coordinator in the mobile money department Bobby S. Lekpyee said the exercise is part of the company's September to remember month in which they are giving back to hundred students the exact amount of money spent while using MTN Mobile Money platform.

"Whatever amount those customers paid while using the MTN Mobile Money will be refunded, after when their numbers are to be part of the lucky numbers that will be run", he explains.

According to him, the next round is the general draw for every customer who uses mobile money to pay DStv bills, water bills, and school fees, among others stands a chance to win flash screen television set, DVD Player, fan, among other appliances.

Lekpyee notes that the dual draws are meant to give back to valuable customers, especially, all those who have transacted, using MTN Mobile Money, as this is the mobile money month saying, "It is against this backdrop that we thought it wise to have these draws to encourage our customers to continue the usage of mobile money."

When asked how a customer could win any of the prizes, he narrates that customers do not need any other criteria to be part of the draw, but only to transact any business, using mobile money, which automatically qualifies one to enter the draw.

"After eight years of rendering valuable services to our customers, and the public it is time that we give back in order for them to celebrate with us", says Ecosystem Coordinator Lekpyee.

Recently, management gave back to the first 100 Lonestar Cell MTN Back to School Raffle Draw lucky winners, who were full of excitement in September upon being told on a live program by MTN staff Mr. KolubahFlomo that they had won 100 percent scholarship from the leading GSM Company, the MTN.

The Lonestar MTN Back-to-School Raffle is intended to dish out about one million dollar to facilitate full scholarship for 500 lucky winners from public schools, who paid their school fees, using MTN Mobile Money service.

Various winners expressed delight over the separate draws, and thanked Lonestar Cell MTN for introducing a platform that enables customers, and the general public to win prizes especially, when they spent money.