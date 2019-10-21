Liberia: Govt Discloses Plan to Audit GSM Companies

21 October 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The government of Liberia through the Liberia Revenue Authority(LRA) has disclosed plan to audit the two leading GSM companies (Orange and Lonestar GSM) operating within the country.

The decision to audit the two GSM Companies allied with the "five years free calls" promotion introduced by the GSM companies that was canceled a month ago by Central Government.

Making the disclosure during the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism's (MICAT) regular briefing in Monrovia, LRA Commissioner General, Thomas Doe Nah named Orange-Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN as the two GSM companies to be audited in the coming month.

"We do not know who we are starting with first, but we will audit the two GSM companies soon," he added.

According to Mr. Nah, the LRA have held talks with the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) for the purpose of auditing the GSM companies on the "three day free calls" provided to citizens of the country for the period under review.

Commissioner Nah also revealed that the LRA is also considering auditing the Liberia Maritime Authority because it is retrogressing in its obligation to the LRA.

The LRA boss indicated that the Liberia Maritime Authority is not progressing as compared to other countries in the area of revenue generation or contribution.

"Also the Maritime Authority will be audited, because if we are not making money and other people running the same maritime program and getting money, there is a need to audit. If the country wants to stay behind, for us we will go ahead, Nah concluded. TNR

Read the original article on New Republic.

Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

