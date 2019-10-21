Liberia: Rep. Flomo Eases Education Burden in District 13

Montserrado County District number 13 Representative, Edward Papay Flomo, Jr. has brought academic and financial relief to hundreds of parents and a thousand plus of students in his district.

The Montserrado lawmaker did so when he paid the first semester tuition fees for one thousand, two hundred and four students (1,204) in forty (40) schools across the thirty-six (36) communities that make of Montserrado County District #13.

Rep. Flomo made the cash payment of the fees to school principals and school authorities at the Montserrado County District #13 Office in Iron Factory over the weekend.

Making the official presentation of his scholarship scheme to his district, Rep. Flomo reaffirmed his commitment to help parents provide quality education for their children through financial aid to students as long as he is a representative of the district.

"Let me make it clear here that I have been running this scholarship scheme four years before I became a representative for this district; Jimmy Jolocom and others can bear me witness on this one. In time passed, it was on a smaller scale, but from now on, we have extended it into the 36 communities of our district evidenced by the presence of school authorities here from all of our communities," he pointed out.

He put the cost of sponsoring the one thousand two hundred-four students from 40 schools at nine million, eight hundred thirty eight thousand, eight hundred ninety-five (Lrd$9,838,895) Liberian Dollars.

At the unveiling and first semester payment of school fess to school authorities, Rep. Flomo made an initial payment of Lrd$5million to the selected schools as his way of giving hope to parents for their children to freely go to school without stress of worrying about school fees up to second semester of Academic 2019/2020.

The Montserrado lawmaker also promised to pay the balance fees for the students by January of 2020.

Making brief remarks, some authorities of the schools that benefited thanked Rep. Edward P. Flomo for the commitment and the fulfilment of his promise to help less fortunate children to stay in school describing him (Rep. Flomo) as a "Talk and do" lawmaker who has always been there for his people and promised to work with him in closed collaboration for the upkeep of students in school as a means of taking them from the streets.

The ceremony witnessed a very huge turn-out with different political slogans in favor of the lawmaker for what residents of the district described as a true representation of their interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is the first of its kind for a sitting lawmaker to open his door in helping less fortunate kids and students to go and stay in school in our district which we believe is one of the best ways in moving our district forward," one resident confirmed earlier pronouncement made by Rep. Flomo that the scholarship scheme in the district under a sitting lawmaker is the first of its kind in the district and hopes to keep such dream alive.

The ceremony took place at the back of current World Bank sponsored electrification project being carried out in the district initiated by Rep. Flomo as part of his oversight responsibility to provide electricity and security for his constituents.

"I promised electricity during the political campaign last year and in fulfilment of that, you saw the panting of light poles in our district and now some transformers are presently in the district. By December this year, our entire district will be electrified; I can assure you," the lawmaker popularly called 'Color Green' by his supporters told his people amidst cheers from the crowd.

Meanwhile, latest report coming in says hours after the disbursement of tuition fees to selected school authorities for the over one thousand students who are now beneficiaries of the Rep. Edward P. Flomo, Jr. Scholarship Scheme, hundreds of students of district #13 went knocking at the door of the Montserrado lawmaker for educational aid so as to help keep them in school while other less fortunate children and single parents are also seeking for similar assistance to ease their academic and financial burdens. The lawmaker has however promised to processed additional beneficiaries for onward payment of fees for deserving students. TNR