Liberia: GOL to Abandon Bulk Check System

The Government of Liberia has announced that it is in the process of cancelling or abandoning the Bulk Check System for payment of salaries of all Public school teachers beginning December 2019.

Staffs at the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) and at both Ministries of Finance and Development Planning and Education believe the bulk check system could be subject to fraud and abuse, because of this, the two ministries have been paying teachers in this category on a case by case basis, with a view to cleaning up the list and eliminate potential ghost names.

Releasing GOL latest decision at MICAT regular briefing Thursday, October 17, 2019, Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Eugene Fahgon said government will continue to use this bulk check system for October and November.

According to Fahgon, MFDP and MOE, supported by the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) along with the National Identification Registry (NIR) are working to ensure that all teachers and rural staff members of the government of Liberia in this category open a bank account and have biometric ID numbers.

"Considering the current environment, the ministries have decided to use the bulk check system to bring current the salary of teachers in this category.

"Going forward, all teachers and rural staff members of the government of Liberia in this category are asked to cooperate. All teachers and rural staff members of the government of Liberia in this category are required to have a bank account number by end of November 2019," he disclosed.

By this time, the government would have eliminated all potential ghosts identified therein from the list and determined the legitimate number of teachers as well as rural staff members of the government of Liberia who deserve to be on the public payroll, Fahgon lamented.

Accordingly, he revealed that the Government of Liberia has brought up to date the salaries of fifteen thousand public school teachers with bank account numbers and unique biometric identification numbers issued by the National Identification Registry.

But he however noted that the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning and Education have been working to deliver with some two thousand personnel who do not have bank accounts and who have been paid by bulk check. TNR