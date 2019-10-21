Liberia: Blue Crest University College Ends First Commencement Convocation - -Graduates 68

Sixty-eight young professionals on Friday October 18, 2019 graduated from the Blue Crest University College after four years of intensive studies.

The students in a happy mood danced and celebrated their exit from the University especially setting a record as the first batch of graduates from the School.

Speaking at the first commencement convocation exercise Dr. Gajendra Singh President of Blue Crest University College encouraged the graduates to go into the world and be true ambassadors including representatives of the institution.

"Take a lead role to help transform the globe positively", Dr. Singh urged his graduates.

He admonished the 68 graduates that their exit from Blue Crest is just the beginning to their educational sojourn as such he called on them to be more focus and do their best as they enter into the global village.

The Blue Crest Boss pointed out that the institution is also operating in other Countries in Africa namely: Ghana and Sierra Leone among others and is providing quality knowledge to the future leaders on the continent and the world at large.

Earlier, the Vice President for Academic Affairs of Blue Crest University College Dr. Michael P. Slawon who explained about the impact of Blue Crest University College to Liberia's educational system also thanked the government for accrediting the institution to operate in Liberia.

The former Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education described the first graduation ceremony of Blue Crest University College as a land mark and historic achievement that is worth celebrating.

He at the same time added his voice to that of his boss ( Dr. Singh) encouraging the graduates to be shining examples of the school.

Serving as the first commencement speaker, Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor commended the Blue Crest University College family for complementing government's Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) education for all components which she noted is welcoming by the institution.

She at the same time used the Eagle story as an example to motivate the graduates to also strive for the best to ensure that they are on the top.

She warned them not to see challenge as an obstacle to their forward march process rather a tool that can make them work harder to pursue their goals in life.

"Challenge makes you stronger, be prepared to move to the next level", she noted.

"There is a price to pay to become great in Life", she added.

Dr. Taylor in closing cautioned the Blue Crest University College to set standards of excellence to eliminate negative vices that are hampering the growth process of the sector.

She indicated that the process of Liberia's renewal and restoration is now calling on all Liberians to go back in their clusters, work harder and bring up new ideas to help move Liberia forward.

In brief remarks, the valedictorian of the first graduating class Enoch Cooper Jallah encouraged his colleagues to make the computer their best friend and always work harder if they should make a great impact in society.

"Everything is possible to achieve once you give it your best shot", he intoned.

Enoch who appreciated the commencement speaker for her motivational words was also quick to appeal to her to assist them in properly establishing their Alumni association to ensure vibrancy.

The Institution with five years of operations in Liberia and with the effort of national Government is providing quality education for Liberian youths and the general populace.

Currently it offers Degrees and Diplomas in Information Technology, Management and Fashion Design especially with internationally recognized industrial link curriculum.

At the end of the ceremony, sixty-eight young professionals walked away with both diplomas and degrees after four years of studies in Information Technology (IT), Software and networking among others. TNR