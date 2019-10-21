Nigeria: Nasarawa Assembly to Commence Screening of Commissioner-Nominees

21 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA) is about to commence screening of commissioner-nominees.

It could be recalled that, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi had said that, "The house will commence screening from Monday October 21st to Tuesday Oct.22."

"Those that will appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21st are commissioner nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

"While those that will appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22nd are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and they three nominees from Lafia Local government,"he said

Governor Abdullahi Sule had sent names of 15 people for consideration as commissioners.

Details soon... ..

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.