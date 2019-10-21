Nigeria: Kogi Chief Judge Arrives As Onoja Takes Oath As Yahaya Bello's Deputy

Lokoja — All is now set for the swearing in of Edward Onoja as deputy governor of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah has arrived the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Lokoja to perform the swearing-in ceremony.

Members of the state assembly had earlier today cleared Onoja when he appeared before them.

Governor Yahaya Bello, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole; members of the state assembly, political office holders, politicians and other well wishers are all seated to witness the event.

The swearing in of Onoja as deputy governor followed the impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba by the Kogi State House Assembly over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

The emergence of Onoja as deputy governor and running mate to Governor Bello has been described by pundits as part of the strategy by the ruling party to further consolidate on its hold in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Onoja, who hails from Olamaboro LGA in Kogi East district, was before now, the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello and one of the most influential figures in the present administration in the state.

In the build up to the 2015 governorship election, Edward Onoja served as Chief Strategist and Director-General, Campaign Organisation of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Meanwhile, the embattled deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, said he was treated like a common criminal moments after the State House of Assembly made its pronouncement about his removal.

Achuba, who narrated his ordeal while speaking to journalists at his private residence in Lokoja yesterday, said the state was fast degenerating into a "banana republic" where lawlessness reigned supreme.

According to him, moments after "the purported impeachment" by the state assembly, his security details were withdrawn and policemen thereafter barricaded his official residence in Lokoja keeping him under "house arrest".