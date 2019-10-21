Liberia: 'All Liberian Diaspora Conference' Set for December in Washington DC

Washington D.C.- Liberians from all regions of the world will be gathering near Washington, D.C., on December 6-7 for the first "All Liberian Diaspora Conference".

The Conference is expected to bring together dozens of Diaspora organizations, international organizations, Local, and state officials, recognized Liberian experts and notable friends of Liberia. They will will join representatives of U.S. government as well as international agencies in a bid to unite the Liberian Diaspora on major issues affecting Liberia.

The summit is a joint venture sponsored by the leading umbrella Liberian Diaspora organizations representing the various regions of the world, including the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), The Federation of Liberian Communities in Australia (FOLICA), Conference of Liberian Organizations in the South Western United States (COLOSUS), the United Liberian Association Ghana (ULAG), and the Coalition of Concerned Liberians (CCL). The major Liberian Diaspora organizations are united under the aegis of the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), representing over 500,000 Liberians in the Diaspora.

Conference Chairman, John F. Lloyd, has announced that high on the agenda will be Diaspora's involvement in the economic improvement of Liberia with focus upon dual citizenship and immigration protection for Liberians in the U.S. Also on the agenda is the issue of war crimes and women's empowerment. He noted that the discussions will also be geared towards fostering collaboration amongst the various Liberian Diaspora organizations, relief groups, and related non-governmental organizations to improve the coordination of their many initiatives for Liberia.

The two-day Conference will be held at the St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Center located at 15100 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland.