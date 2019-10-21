Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs 15 Bills Into Law

... To enhance governance, development

On Friday, October 18, 2019, President George Weah signed several bills into law, geared towards enhancing the government's national development efforts as summarized in the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), a release from the Executive Mansion said.

According to the release, President Weah's signing of the bills into law followed their passage by members of the 54th Legislature.

The 15 bills include the Act to Grant Charter to the Starz College of Science and Technology, Act to Ratify ECOWAS Custom Code, Act to Ratify the agreement between the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and Liberia for the Partial Financing of the Barclayville-Klowne-Sasstown Road Construction, and the Act to Ratify the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Government of Liberia (GoL).

Others include the Act to Ratify the Agreement on Investment between GoL and that of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco; Act to amend certain provisions of the new Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Reform Law of Liberia, 2014; Act to Ratify the Agreement on Port State Measures to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated Fishing (PSMA), as well as the Act to Ratify the Mineral Development Agreement for the Western Target Areas between GoL and Prosis Mining (Liberia) Limited.

President Weah also signed into law the Act to Ratify the Mineral Development Agreement for the Eastern Target Areas between GoL and Prosis Mining (Liberia) Limited; the Act to Establish the Forpoh Vocational Institute in Grand Kru County; the Act to Ratify the Investment Incentive Agreement between GoL and Capital Link; and the Act Amending and Restating an Act to Create an Independent Civil Aviation Authority to provide for Regulation and Promotion of Civil Aviation in the country, to foster its Safe and Orderly Development; and for other purposes incidental thereto, to create the Liberia Civil Aviation Act of 2019.

Among them are also the Act for the Establishment of an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau; Act to Ratify the Financing Agreement -(Additional Financing for Urban Water Supply Project) between Liberia and International Development Association (IDA), and the Act to Ratify the International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (as amended, known as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC).

"These critical national legal instruments come into full force once authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can print them into handbills," the release said.