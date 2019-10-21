Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Denies Tribe, Says He's Not Yoruba

21 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is not Yoruba. Fani disclosed this on Twitter while stressing that the word Yoruba is alien to his culture and not known in the Anago language while revealing that the name Yoruba was derived from "Yariba" and that it means "shady and unreliable"

Fani-Kayode in his words said the "Yoruba" is alien to his culture and not known in the Anago language while revealing that the name Yoruba was derived from "Yariba" and that it means "shady and unreliable".

"Two names that the Fulani gave to southerners: "Yamiri", in reference to SE and "Yariba" in reference to SW. The SE rejected that name but the SW accepted it. The name "Yoruba" derives from "Yariba" and it means "shady and unreliable"

"I reject that strange name and label. I am not a "Yariba" or "Yoruba" but an "Omo Karo Jire" or an "Oduduwan" and my language is not "Yoruba" but "Anago". We are what we call ourselves. We are not "shady and uneliable"(Yariba) and we must not accept names that are given to us by our historical adversaries.

... .I am not a "Yariba" or "Yoruba" but an "Omo Karo Jire" or an "Oduduwan" and my lanuage is not "Yoruba" but "Anago". We are what we call ourselves. We are not "shady and uneliable"(Yariba) and we must not accept names that are given to us by our historical adversaries...

-- Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 21, 2019

"Any Omo Karo Jire or Oduduwan that continues to call himself a "Yoruba" is lost and does not know the implications of what he is doing to his own people. He is simply affirming and confirming an insulting label which has deep sinister, mystical and spiritual connotations.

"The word "Yoruba" did not even exist until the 18th century and even then most of the tribes of the SW, including the Oyo's, rejected it due to its origin and meaning. The word "Yoruba" is alien to our culture and not known in the Anago language. Oduduwans please take note," he tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.