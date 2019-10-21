South Africa: Lions' Bok Lock Set for Stint in Wales

Cape Town — Lions and Springbok lock Marvin Orie is set for a stint with Welsh PRO14 side Ospreys.

The Lions announced on Monday that Orie will join Ospreys as a "medical joker" before returning in time for the team's Super Rugby preparations.

A medical joker is a common term in rugby for a player who joins a club as an injury replacement on a short-term basis.

Orie, 26, has played three Tests for the Springboks and narrowly missed out on selection for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

