South Africa: Bakkie Crashes Into Wall Leaving 13 Children Injured

21 October 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Imbali — Thirteen children, believed to be aged between 6 and 13, were left injured this morning when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed into a residence wall on Samela Road in Imbali, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Pietermaritzburg Fire Services, arrived on the scene at 07h10 to find the bakkie partially parked in the yard of the residence. Several children were found seated along the wall.

Medics assessed the children and found that 13 of the 17 children had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the bakkie also sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby government hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.