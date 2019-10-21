South Africa: Taxi and Bakkie Collide Leaving Eight Children Injured

Vanderbijlpark — Eight children, aged between 8 and 11, were left injured this morning when the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a bakkie at the Hertz and Rutherford intersection in Vanderbijlpark.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 07h20 to find both the bakkie and taxi on the side of the road. The children had already climbed out of the taxi and were found walking around on the scene.

The children were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries while the driver of the bakkie sustained moderate injuries.

The children were treated and thereafter transported to nearby facilities for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.