Sudan: Student Factions Clash in Khartoum

Khartoum — Islamist students loyal to the National Congress Party (NCP) of ousted President Omar Al Bashir attacked student supporters of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) at El Zaeem El Azhari University in Khartoum North on Sunday.

Witnesses said one student was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Dozens of students were less severely injured.

The attack initiated by the NCP students occurred on the day studies resumed after 11 months of suspension. It turned into confrontations between the two sides. The police arrived at the scene to disperse the factions. The university administration was forced to suspend studies on Sunday.

Witnesses described the situation as serious and life-threatening for students. They say the Islamist students carried metal bars to beat students loyal to the popular movement that ousted the regime of former president Omar Al Bashir.

Last month, Sudan's Sovereign Council disbanded militant student units of the National Congress Party at the universities in the country.