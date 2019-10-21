Sudan: Gunmen Pillage Five Villages in South Darfur

Gireida — Armed robbers pillaged five villages near Gireida in South Darfur on Saturday. In a separate incident near Manawashi, a villager was killed and three others were wounded.

The robbers first attacked Kiwi, east of Gireida, where they stole property and 47 heads of cattle. A large numbers of women and children fled to the nearby village of Kerfa, one of the victims reported to Radio Dabanga.

He said that the attacks were carried out by gunmen riding on camels and horses.

The robbers then proceeded to the villages of Um Jadwal, Haddad, Amoud El Sahab, and Keyokei which they plundered as well.

Many villagers fled during the raids, the source added. Two of them, Mohamed Adam and Suleiman Ahmed, went missing.

The raids were reported to the police of Gireida.

Firewood

A group of men went to collect firewood in the area near Manawashi on Saturday. When they were on their way to the destination in a rickshaw, a group of gunmen began shooting at them.

Mohamed Hamdoun was killed instantly. The brothers Suleiman, Mohamed, and Adam Abdallah were injured, a relative of the victims told this station.

He said the incident was reported to the Manawashi police. The wounded were taken to the Nyala Teaching Hospital.