Sudan: 'Rebel Supporters' Assaulted in South Kordofan

21 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Abbasiya — Military Intelligence agents briefly held a group of people, who they said they suspected of being Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) supporters, in El Abbasiya in South Kordofan on Thursday. They still hold one of them.

One of the victims told Radio Dabanga said that members of Military Intelligence halted a passenger vehicle returning shoppers from the Grand Market of El Abbasiya market to their villages west of the town on Thursday.

"They accused us of supporting the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in the area and that, they needed to inspect the vehicle and our purchases," he reported, "but they just stole most of our belongings."

When passenger El Taj Yousef protested the inspection, they took him to the garrison of El Abbasiya.

The source said that the people living in El Abbasiya strongly reject the continual detentions and confiscations "despite the changes that took place in the country and statements of the governor speaking about freedom of movement in the region".

SPLM-N El Hilu

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan suspended peace talks with Khartoum on Wednesday.

The movement accused government forces of violating the ceasefire in the region, after RSF members ambushed commuters in Habila locality and detained 16 of them.

In response, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, issued a constitutional decree on the same day declaring a cease-fire "on all fronts throughout Sudan".

The SPLM-N El Hilu agreed to return to the negotiation table on Thursday. The next day, the movement reached an agreement with the Sudanese government on a roadmap for the peace talks.

