Sudan: South Kordofan Protests Against Toxins, Militia Presence Continue

Talodi — On Friday, protesters against the use to toxic substances in gold mining in Talodi in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, gave the Sudanese government 96 hours to respond to their demands. Paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) beat-up an activist near the town. Residents of Talodi accuse the militiamen of contaminating the environment with cyanide.

The activists want the gold mining companies that use cyanide and mercury to be closed immediately, the immediate removal of the RSF protecting the mining plants, the deposal of the Amir of Talodi, and improved services of Talodi Hospital.

Mohamed El Mustafa, spokesman for the Talodi opposition committees, told Radio Dabanga that they handed their demands to the commander of the garrison of Talodi on Friday, with the request to submit them to the Cabinet in Khartoum.

He emphasised that the deadline will expire on Monday.

Assaulted

RSF militiamen assaulted an activist at the market near the Tagola gold mine in Talodi on Saturday.

"Hussein Noureljalil was at the market of the El Tagola mine for a mission related to the anti-mining protesters in Talodi, when an RSF force riding in a vehicle assaulted him," a protester told this station.

"They severely beat him with rifle butts, causing him serious head injuries," he said. "Fortunately, an army force intervened, freed Hussein from their grip, and took him to Talodi Hospital."

Accused

People living near gold mines in Talodi locality are accusing the RSF of contaminating the environment with cyanide.

Listeners reported that RSF members have spread cyanide in the creeks and other water sources in the area, which lead to the death of three cows on Saturday.

They said that herdsmen immediately removed their livestock from the areas where the water was contaminated.