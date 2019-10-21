Sudan: El Gezira Sit-in Into Eighth Day

21 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Hilaliya — A sit-in by residents of El Hilaliya in Sudan's El Gezira state entered its eighth day on Sunday.

The protestors insist on implementation of all their demands made to the state authorities, including the dismissal of the chief executive of the administrative unit, the dissolution of its security committee, and addressing the inadequate services of the unit concerning education, health care, electricity, and the environment.

Huweida Abdelsid, spokeswoman for the El Hilaliya opposition forces, told Radio Dabanga that the sit-in will continue until all of their demands are met.

She said the authorities responded to the sit-in by dismissing the chief executive of the administrative unit on Saturday. The rest of the demands have not yet been fulfilled.

The protestors in El Hilaliya have threatened to move their sit-in to El Gezira capital Wad Madani should the state authorities not respond to their demands.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

