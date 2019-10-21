Ghana: Act Professionally, Diligently - - President Akufo-Addo Tells Officer Cadets

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday commissioned 106 cadet officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and urged them to act professionally and diligently in their line of duty to promote national integration and cohesion.

The newly commissioned officers include 59 Regular Career Course and 57 Short Service Commission/Special Duties Course Officer Cadets of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, President Akufo-Addo urged the newly commissioned officers to hold high Ghana's enviable and respectable position among the comity of nations.

"We are regarded as a beacon of peace and stability on the continent and as an established, functioning democracy, we have pride of place in the area of peacekeeping," he said.

President Akufo-Addo cautioned the commissioned officers to guard themselves "against acts that are likely to bring the name of our beloved country and the image of the Ghana Armed Forces into disrepute.

"Your actions should be to enhance or at the very least, maintain the standards set by generations of officers of the Armed Forces," the President stated. Described as "fully-fledged and professional military officers", the President reminded them of the enormous responsibility that the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghanaians would demand from them.

"You are joining a profession whose members have not only upheld its image but who also continue to ensure that the territorial integrity of our nation is preserved, thereby reinforcing our independence and sovereignty. To execute your onerous obligations, the motto of the Academy, 'Service, Devotion and Sacrifice', must always be your guiding principle", he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured newly commissioned officers of the government's commitment to transforming the Ghana Armed Forces into a formidable institution.

As part of the government's commitment to supporting the Ghana Armed Forces, the President sited the 50 ANKAI Buses, 40 Toyota Land Cruiser Hardbody Vehicles, 50 Toyota Hilux Pickups that were presented to the institution in February this year, formed part of the first tranche of 138 staff and operational vehicles of various categories.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo stated steps taken to address the accommodation challenges that had confronted the Ghana Armed Forces over the years.

"Through the policy of Barracks Regeneration, the sod was cut for a $100 million military housing project, which includes the reconstruction of the Ghana Military Academy. The project involves the construction of 192 two-bedroom flats, 640-unit two-bedroom half-compound houses, and a 240-unit self-contained military hostel," President Akufo-Addo added.

With the Ghana Military Academy representing the home and spiritual foundation of the Officer Corps of the Ghana Armed Forces, the President reiterated the commitment of the government to transforming it into a world-class institution.

The Barracks Regeneration Project will see the construction at the Military Academy of a new administration office block with 48 offices and conference rooms, a two-storey 240-capacity classroom block and an auditorium with a 640-seating capacity. Additionally, there will be accommodation for platoon commanders, and a fence wall around the entire Academy.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Ghana Armed Forces of the government's commitment to supporting the efforts of the Military High Command in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

"In this regard, troops continue to attain further training in counter-terrorism inside and outside the country. Efforts are being made to improve further the equipment and logistical state of the Armed Forces. Thirty-three (33) armoured vehicles have been presented to the Military High Command to help address any shortfalls," he added.

Ghana, the President stressed, cannot achieve the growth of her economy without peace and stability, and assured that "as your Commander-in-Chief, I promise you that you will be continuously provided with the necessary resources to carry out your roles effectively."