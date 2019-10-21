Ghana: ICAG Holds 33rd Graduation and Admission, 267 Admitted Into Membership

press release

The second Graduation and Admission ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) in the year 2019, and the 33rd, since its inception, has taken place in Accra.

The ceremony formalized the admission of new members into the fold of the Institute's current membership and provided the platform to award certificates to those who have qualified after successfully passing all three levels of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Professional Examinations and the Accountancy Technician Scheme West Africa (ATSWA) Programme.

In all, 267 new members joined the Institute, having satisfied specific qualification requirements, while 269 qualified Chartered Accountants, 84 Chartered Diplomates and 8 ATSWA graduands were awarded certificates.

Gifty Satey, Irene Anin Kwakye and Linda Biney emerged overall best in the Parts One, Two and Three, respectively, of the ATSWA March 2019 examinations.

The three Awards were sponsored by ICA (Ghana), Mr Benjamin Baah and the 2009 ICAG Members Network, respectively.

At the CA Level One, Hiamey B.D. Rawlings Tabot emerged the Overall Best Candidate ―an Award sponsored by Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, a Past President of ICAG, while Mary Naa Adai Sey and Evans Tettey Odjer emerged the Overall Best Candidates, at Levels Two and Three, respectively― their Awards having been sponsored by Mr Joseph N.A. Hyde, Past President, ICAG and Unilever Ghana Ltd., respectively.

Bright Odorkor-Teye emerged the Overall Best Candidate for Level three in the November 2018 professional examinations while Abraham Glover and Eric Mensah emerged the Overall Best Candidates in Levels one and two, respectively.

Special awards were also given in Financial Accounting, Business Management and Information systems, Business and Corporate Law, Quantitative Tools in Business for Level One.

At Level Two, the subject areas for special awards were Financial Reporting, Management Accounting, Audit & Assurance, Financial Management, Public Sector Accounting & Finance and Corporate Strategy, Ethics & Governance.

And for Level Three, the subject areas for special awards were Corporate Reporting, Advanced Audit & Assurance, Advanced Financial Management and Taxation & Fiscal Policy.

A Special Award for the Best Female Candidate in Level Three, sponsored by the Association of Women Accountants in Ghana (AWAG), went to Nana Esi Yamoah while Evans Tettey Odjer received the First Attempt Award, which was sponsored by Ms Aurore Lokko, Past President, ICAG.

Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong, President, ICAG, who addressed the gathering, reminded the newly-admitted members as well as those who received certificates that at the core of the Accounting profession was an ethic of responsibility.

Prof. Adom-Frimpong stressed the need to exhibit professional ethics which, he said, established the baseline for common decency, fairness, respect and integrity.

He said continuing education was critical to career development and pledged the commitment of ICAG to providing opportunities for the development of professional and leadership skills.

He said perseverance, hard work and dedication were key qualities for successful careers, adding that the certificates acquired in themselves would not be very useful, unless they enhanced their skills and exploited experience to advantage.

Prof. Adom-Frimpong finally charged them with the words of Ralph Waldo Emersion: "Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."

He urged the new ICAG members to participate in the Institute's activities, volunteer and contribute to causes, and support the development of the Institute's programmes by joining Council sub-Committees and District Societies.

