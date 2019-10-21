Ghana: Health Minister Cuts Sod for the Rehabilitation of Kibi, Atibie Hospitals

21 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Esther Atibo Atubiga

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has cut the sod for the rehabilitation of the Kibi and Atibie hospitals, both in the Eastern region.

The two hospitals, which have not seen any major rehabilitation since there were built, are expected to make health care more accessible to the citizenry irrespective of their location or living standards.

Mr Agyeman-Manu indicated that ensuring efficient and quality health care delivery remained a topmost priority to the government and as such the Ministry has set up a quality monitoring department to monitor the activities of the health facilities.

He said the government would ensure that by 2030, all Ghanaians have access to decent health care -- a key sustainable development goal target.

Dr (Mrs) Alberta Biritwum Nyarko, Eastern Regional Director of Health Service, said the rehabilitation and construction of some new departments would boost the hospitals' capacity to take care of clients, adding that it would help the hospitals manage certain critical conditions before referring them to the major hospitals.

She disclosed that the Ministry of Health had given ambulances to be distributed to health facilities in the region and appealed to the government to give financial clearance to enable hospitals in the region to employ staff to boost their capacities.

For their part, the Chief of Atibie, Nana Asante Betieni II and Dasebre Nana Kantamanto III, Chief of Kibi, lauded the government for rehabilitating and constructing new facilities in the two hospitals.

The facilities, which will be completed in two years will see to the refurbishment of the Out Patient Department (OPD), X-ray laboratory, pharmacy unit, theatre suits, maternity ward and the male and female medical and surgical wards.

New departments to be constructed include antenatal, psychiatry, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), laundry and laboratory facilities.

