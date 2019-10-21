Africa: President Farmajo Leaves Mogadishu for Russia-Africa Summit

21 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has departed the country on Monday on his way to Moscow, Russia.

The head of state is among leaders invited to attend the Russia-Africa economic forum scheduled in the resort city of Sochi from 23rd October.

The Forum will be attended by African heads of state, representatives of Russian, African, and international business and government agencies, and representatives of African integration associations.

During his visit, the Somali President is also scheduled to hold sideline meetings with government officials and leaders to discuss mutual interest and cooperation.

According to the organizers, the forum is expected to strategically step towards creating favorable conditions for the development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Africa by diversifying the forms and areas of Russian-African cooperation.

A significant set of trade, economic, and investment agreements are expected to be signed following the conclusion of the Forum.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
External Relations
East Africa
Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.