Ghana: 20-Member Delegation in China to Undergo Regional Aviation Management Training

21 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

Beijing — PA 20-member delegation from Ghana are in the Chinese capital, Beijing, to participate in a training programme on Regional Aviation Management aimed at enhancing Ghana's quest to become an aviation hub in the West Africa sub-region.

The delegates included representatives from the Ministries of Aviation, Finance and Tourism and Creative Arts, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company Limited and the New Times Corporation.

It was organised by the Ministry of Commerce of China through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana in collaboration with AVIC International Aero-Development Corporation, a Chinese firm engaged in the export of Chinese-made civil aircraft and technologies with the support of Ghana's Ministry of Aviation.

The objective of the three-week event is mainly to train and improve the capacity of the officials in aviation management experience especially regional aviation management.

It would feature courses on China aviation achievements since reform and opening up, Chinese air transport management, Chinese aviation industry development and Air safety management.

The rest include Air traffic control system and experience in China, Advanced technology of airport management and China and world civil aviation regulation.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times, the Vice President of AVIC International, Jin Xing, said, Africa was at the centre of China's global development policy as recognised by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping during his inaugural address in 2016.

He noted that the training programme was a follow-up to the China African Regional Aviation Cooperation Workshop held in Accra in May last year toward a sustainable air transport network and promote synergies through China-Africa cooperation.

The training programme, he said, was to share China's advanced experience in aviation industry development and enhance cooperation in infrastructure by introducing Chinese civil aviation products.

Additionally, Mr Xing explained that the event would support Ghana's effort to build better regional air route network in Africa and improve local transportation conditions to spur socio-economic growth.

Samuel Kwame Dechi, Director of Human Resource, Ministry of Aviation, who led the delegation, noted that the Ministry was focused on pursuing critical cooperations to enable the transformation of Ghana into an aviation hub in the sub-region.

In that regard, he said, Ghana was working to strengthen the relationship with China, which has chalked significant success in the aviation sector after instituting some reforms years back.

To further the development of Ghana's aviation sector, Mr Dechi explained that it was the Ministry's priority to collaborate with other sector Ministries including Tourism to generate the needed market for the country and ensure sustainable growth.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.