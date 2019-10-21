Cameroon: National School Orientation Day - Nalova Lyonga Steals the Show

She was not only the surprise guest at the launching but also touched the public with her improvised speech.

The launching ceremony of the 17th edition of the National School Orientation Day on Friday October 18 at the campus of Lycee Bepanda in Douala, witnessed the attendance of a surprise guest in the person of the Minister of Secondary Education. In an improvised speech, Nalova Lyonga said she was in town for other State business and spontaneously decided to attend the event and touched the public when she interrupted her speech on two occasions to pose with a dwarf and a cripple, singling them out for praise as examples worth emulating. Paraphrasing the principal who in her welcome speech promised to make Lycee Bepanda an academic institution of reference; she promised to accompany the school in is strive from excellence to reference. Minister Lyonga called on the teacher to teach the children how to sing the national anthem both English and French and recommended that the inaugural lesson given by the spokesperson for the Guidance counsellors be put on the website for all to read. She disclosed that the first instalment of PTA funds are already available in the bank accounts of various institutions and called on the authorities to use the money judiciously in providing amenities such as water and toilets on campus. Prior to the minister's speech was a welcome address from the principal of Lycee Bepanda who highlighted the fact that her school has always been at the top of the performance ranking of schools in the Probatoire exams emerging first in 2012, 2013,2015,2017 and second in 2018, hence her desire to move from excellence to reference. She requested for more classrooms and teachers for the school as well as equipment for the science as well as the food and nutrition laboratories. There was also and inaugural lesson by a Guiding Counsellors hammering on the need to inculcate moral and patriotic values to students besides orientating their studies to suit their career choices. The launching ceremony was also marked by singing, dancing, recitation of poems and sketches around the values of patriotism, discipline, assiduity, peace and integrity, in line with th theme of the day which is; "The promotion of social values in schools: the contribution of Guidance Counselling". There are also exhibition stands by various higher institutions of learning, all proposing the courses offered in their schools and learning conditions highlighting their comparative advantage over the other institutions. Launching activities also included handball and football competitions.