Cameroon: Major National Dialogue - Government Responds to Ambiguous Declarations

21 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister of Communication who is government's spokesperson in an interview on October 18, 2019, evaluated the success of the Major National Dialogue that took place in Yaounde on September 30 to October 4, 2019. He more importantly hailed the clemency the Head of State, President Paul Biya extended to some separatists who had been in detention by freeing them, as well as the freeing of some political leaders, especially Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) and some of supporters who were detained in connection with the post- October 2018 presidential election upheavals. Despite the measures taken by President Paul Biya, the CRM leader in an interview granted to Radio France Internationale remained somewhat ambiguous in his declarations. The statements, according to the Minister of Communication, are obviously part of his logic and that of some of his supporters, since the announcement of the presidential election results, such as extremism, brinkmanship and radicalization, based on the claim of an alleged electoral hold-up and victory. The Minister in the bilingual interview puts things right with the ambitions of the majority of Cameroonians manifested through the Major National Dialogue for peace, national unity, social cohesion and living together. He appeals to all Cameroonians to show responsibility towards restoring conducive conditions for peace, security and harmony so as to ensure development and progress.

