Cameroon: Cinema - Film Animation Festival Rounds Off

It was with a feeling of a 'mission accomplie' that participants and organizers of CANIMAF ended the third Edition.

The festival of African animation films in Yaounde has come to an end. The closing ceremony of the animation film festival dubbed CANIMAF ended in Yaounde on October 19, 2019 with the projection of Denis Do's 84min film called "Funan", which talks of the fight and survival of Chou, a young Cambodian mother during the Red Khmère revolution, to find her four-year-old son, trapped by the regime. During the closing ceremony, there were four awards given out to the nominees for; the best African Animation Film, best Short Animation, best artistic concept and best dubbing. On top of the list was the film '028' from France which won the price for the best Animation film of the year. Two ongoing projects were revealed during the ceremony. The first being Jules Kalla Eyanga's film titled 'Mboa Matanda' which talks of a young guy who has the dream of being a champion by defeating the village warrior, and the second being that of Claye EDOU, titled 'The Mystery of Waza', where some tourist are out to find out what is peculiar about the Far North of Cameroon. This year's festival had as target not only children, but adults as well. The closing of a three-day event saw the participation of professionals, amateurs, children and adults who were involved in the different activities that marked this year's edition. The children were more involved in the workshop organized for the display of their drawings, which show-case their interest and desire to become cartoon film makers in future. The president of 'Tous'Anime', Jerome Soffo Simo, the organizer of CANIMAF 2019, was pleased with the turnout of the event. "I am satisfied with the participation of professionals, children, adults and admirers of film realization for making this year's event a success one," he said. Added to his voice was that of the French President in charge of Cultural Mission in Cameroon, Clemence Horault, who in her speech thanked all the partners of CANIMAF for their presence in Cameroon and for making the 3rd Edition of this festival a success. "It is really interesting to see adults and children being entertained," she said. The festival opened on October 17, 2019 with the projection of 5 animation films; "Malika Warrior Queen", "FALTA", "The Incredible Wardrobegadgt", "Obsolescence" and "Village Apaisé". These cartoons have their origins from countries in Europe, Central and West Africa.