Cameroon: Minrex - Political, Humanitarian Talks Held

21 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In three separate audiences on October 18, 2019, Minister Mbella Mbella discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation ties with three different personalities.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on October 18, 2019, received in separate audiences the Ambassadors of France, Christophe Guilhou and Côte d'Ivoire, Narcisse Manlan Ahounou to Cameroon and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Cameroon, Allegra Maria Del Pilar Baiocchi. Political issues, bilateral relations and humanitarian aspects were discussed during the three audiences. Speaking to reporters after the audience, French Ambassador said it was his first courtesy visit to the Minster since he took office as ambassador. "We discussed bilateral relations between France and Cameroon and we agreed that we have to continue fostering bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields," Christophe Guilhou stated, adding that cooperation ties are best explained in the execution of projects and the recent visit of President Paul Biya to Lyon, France. "I have had the opportunity to visit certain regions in the country such as the Far North, North West and South West Regions, Douala and Yaounde and the idea is consolidating cooperation ties between Cameron and France," he added. On his part, Côte d'Ivoire's Ambassador to Cameroon, Narcisse Manlan Ahounou said he reviewed cooperation ties with Minister Mbella and gave him an update on the political situation of the country especially as they are preparing for presidential election next year. "We are in the process of preparing the Cameroon- Côte d'Ivoire Mix Commission and we want to revitalize cooperation ties especially in the domains of exchange and trade," Ahounou stated. Meanwhile, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Cameroon, Allegra Maria Del Pilar Baiocchi, who was accompanied by the Deputy Director of the World Food Programme Cameroon, Kinday Samba, noted that she talked about the celebrations of the upcoming UN Day and humanitarian activities with Minister Mbella Mbella. "We talked about celebrations of the UN Day which will be commemorated on October 24. We were also here to give an update on humanitarian operations in Cameroon," she stated. Allegra Baiocchi equally called for support to humanitarian activities. "Humanitarian access needs to be supported and so it's a real call-out to anybody in those regions who has been giving us hard times to know that they are hurting the people who are in need," she said.

