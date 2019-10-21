Cameroon: Local Development - U.S. Embassy Offers 42 Million Fcfa to 7 Self-Help Groups

The money will help to improve access to clean water, provide classrooms and increase economic opportunities for communities in four regions.

As part of its assistance programme to Cameroon, the Embassy of the United States of America, USA Embassy in Yaounde on Thursday, October 17, 2019 announced the over 42 million FCFA to seven Cameroonian organizations working for the development, health, and prosperity of their communities. The news was broken by Ambassador Peter Barlerin at a ceremony in the Embassy. This year, six projects will benefit from the Self-Help Programme and will improve access to clean water, provide classrooms for children and increase economic opportunities in the Adamawa, East, South, and South West Regions. Under the Self-Help Programme, community members agree to provide labour, material, technical, and/or financial contributions to the project, ensuring a high level of community investment and participation. One of the self-help projects will see the construction of modern stoves for smoking fish and the training of people in five villages in the South Region on microcredit and microfinance opportunities. In another project, a cooperative will disinfect eight water sources and teach people about safe water hygiene in three villages in the East Region. "We know that Cameroonians are the ones best able to bring sustainable solutions to the challenges their country faces," Ambassador Barlerin said at the occasion. The grants reflect the U.S. experience of the transformative power of citizens taking responsibility for their own communities through local organizing and volunteerism. The grants are in two categories. The Ambassador's Special Self-Help Programme, which supports communities to invest in their own development and growth, and the Julia Taft Refugee Fund, that supports gaps in larger assistance programmes for refugees. The Julia Taft Refugee Fund, named after a former Assistant Secretary of State, will help provide out-of-camp Central African Republic refugee women in the Adamawa Region income-generation activities. Those interested in applying for the grants in future should visit USA website at https://cm.usembassy.gov/education-culture/small-grants-program.