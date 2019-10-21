Cameroon: Local Development - U.S. Embassy Offers 42 Million Fcfa to 7 Self-Help Groups

21 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The money will help to improve access to clean water, provide classrooms and increase economic opportunities for communities in four regions.

As part of its assistance programme to Cameroon, the Embassy of the United States of America, USA Embassy in Yaounde on Thursday, October 17, 2019 announced the over 42 million FCFA to seven Cameroonian organizations working for the development, health, and prosperity of their communities. The news was broken by Ambassador Peter Barlerin at a ceremony in the Embassy. This year, six projects will benefit from the Self-Help Programme and will improve access to clean water, provide classrooms for children and increase economic opportunities in the Adamawa, East, South, and South West Regions. Under the Self-Help Programme, community members agree to provide labour, material, technical, and/or financial contributions to the project, ensuring a high level of community investment and participation. One of the self-help projects will see the construction of modern stoves for smoking fish and the training of people in five villages in the South Region on microcredit and microfinance opportunities. In another project, a cooperative will disinfect eight water sources and teach people about safe water hygiene in three villages in the East Region. "We know that Cameroonians are the ones best able to bring sustainable solutions to the challenges their country faces," Ambassador Barlerin said at the occasion. The grants reflect the U.S. experience of the transformative power of citizens taking responsibility for their own communities through local organizing and volunteerism. The grants are in two categories. The Ambassador's Special Self-Help Programme, which supports communities to invest in their own development and growth, and the Julia Taft Refugee Fund, that supports gaps in larger assistance programmes for refugees. The Julia Taft Refugee Fund, named after a former Assistant Secretary of State, will help provide out-of-camp Central African Republic refugee women in the Adamawa Region income-generation activities. Those interested in applying for the grants in future should visit USA website at https://cm.usembassy.gov/education-culture/small-grants-program.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Sustainable Development
Aid and Assistance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.